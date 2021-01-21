'Come with me if you want to live': Arnold Schwarzenegger quotes 'The Terminator' after getting COVID-19 vaccine

"Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in line," the actor and former governor of California wrote in the tweet.

LOS ANGELES — The Terminator is seeking immunity from COVID-19.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, tweeted a video Wednesday of him getting the first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in line," the actor and former governor of California wrote in the tweet. "If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine."

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

He thanked the vaccine administrator, and also thanked Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for checking him in for his appointment at Dodger Stadium.

"Alright, I just got my vaccine, and I will recommend it to anyone and everyone," Schwarzenegger said in the video. "Come with me if you want to live."

The iconic line is said in each Terminator film. The line was first delivered in the 1984 film when Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) gunned down the T-800 (Schwarzenegger) and saved Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton).

California began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to people 65 and older on Jan. 13.