x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

entertainment

'Appalled' New York governor to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert

Drew Taggart, born in Portland, and Alex Pall, also known as The Chainsmokers, are being investigated for violating social distancing rules at a concert Saturday
Credit: Invision
FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, Andrew Taggart, of The Chainsmokers, performs "Sick Boy" at WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. New York's governor says he is "appalled" by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring The Chainsmokers over the weekend. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into "egregious social distancing violations." The Saturday night concert on July 25, 2020, was billed as a charity drive-in show called "Safe & Sound" where Goldman Sachs' CEO and the Southampton town supervisor also performed. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is "appalled" by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend.  

Cuomo said the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into "egregious social distancing violations."

The Saturday night concert was billed as a charity drive-in show called "Safe & Sound" where Goldman Sachs' CEO and the Southampton town supervisor also performed. Social media video showed crowds of people standing and swaying near the stage. 

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker questioned how the town could have issued a permit for an event that posed a public health threat.

Related Articles