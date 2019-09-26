Did you catch Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday night? If you did, you probably saw Portland's own, Anna Kendrick was interviewed on the show.

If you were pay close attention, you would have seen a NEWS CENTER Maine mug, too!

Seth Meyers features mugs from local NBC stations from around the country, and fitting he chose the same night a Maine star would be featured on the show.

If you'd like to buy a NEWS CENTER Maine mug, go here ➤ NEWS CENTER Maine store.

Check out the interview ⬇

CLIP:

FULL INTERVIEW:

Anna Kendrick Might Be Allergic to Hawaii Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers interview 'Anna Kendrick Might Be Allergic to Hawaii' on NBC.com

