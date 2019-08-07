PORTLAND, Maine — Sea Bags is a Maine company that collects used sails and turns them into fashionable totes and bags.

One of the ways Sea Bags keeps its image fresh in the minds of sailors is by sponsoring competitive sailing teams.

Now, an all-women's team is getting ready to participate in the national and world U.S. Sailing Championships.

"It's exhilarating because it's so hard," Erica Beck Spencer, the team's skipper, told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It's a chess game on the water and board moves."

All-women crews are still rare in racing, but more women are turning to competitive sailing.

Sea Bags gathered nearly eight-thousand sails last year alone.