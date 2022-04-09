x
Entertainment

Aerosmith resumes tour with Bangor as first stop

Fans across the state are excited, but judging by a Facebook post by Aerosmith on Wednesday, perhaps the band is even more so.

BANGOR, Maine — After a months-long hiatus from their 2022 tour, Aerosmith is set to officially return on Sept. 4 with Bangor as its first stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Fans across the state are pretty excited, but perhaps the band is even more so. 

"NOT TO TOOT MY OWN HORN… GET READY TO BE BLOWN AWAY!!! SEE YOU REAL SOON BANGOR, BOSTON, AND SIN CITY!!!" Steven Tyler, lead singer of Aerosmith, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. 

Aerosmith announced the cancellation of their mid-summer tour dates on May 24 in a Facebook post, saying that Tyler had "recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery" following a foot surgery. 

With plans to resume, Aerosmith is scheduled to perform at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor. Tickets for remaining tour dates may be purchased here.

