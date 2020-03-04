NEW YORK — "Doctors brought us into this world as babies, and doctors take good care of your grandma. Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer."

Those were the first lines of a new song debuted by Adam Sandler on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, airing Thursday night on NBC12.

The two Saturday Night Live alumni laughed together via a video chat-style interview before Sandler played his "Quarantine Song."

They also shared stories about and impressions of the late comedian Robin Williams. Fallon said Williams was once the only person in the room during a standup set to laugh at his jokes, which Fallon said he bombed.

Sandler and Fallon exchanged "I love yous" and said they would see each other soon, echoing the sentiment of people across the nation as we remain physically distant during the coronaivurs epidemic.

The full lyrics of the Quarantine Song are below (warning: includes some profanity):

Doctors brought us into this world as babies, and doctors take good care of your grandma.

Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer.

Nurses slap your arm til they find a good vein. They wear Crocs and they tell you the truth.

Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smoking on the roof.

Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we give them the supplies that they need.

And I hope they save us soon, cause I'm really, really sick of my family.

If you're a nerd, a doctor can give you a note during gym class you don't have to run the mile.

School nurses give deodorant to stinky kids so they're a little less stinky for a while.

God bless Italian doctors in Italy, and all the Spanish doctors in Spain.

And God bless Chinese doctors in China, and also Chinese doctors in America.

We gotta build some ventilators and make some more masks. We gotta do it now, so let's all come together.

I'm teaching math to my kids, and that can't be good for America.

Stay home as much as you can, make sure to wash your hands, let's make this damn thing go away.

We love you doctors and nurses. You're saving lives every day.

Find a cure for this s***, cause I really, really miss hugging my mailman.

RELATED: Adam Sandler returns to ‘SNL’ after 24 years with song about how he was fired

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell's streaming Broadway show raises $600K

RELATED: Conan O'Brien to return to air, with an iPhone from home