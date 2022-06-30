3 things to watch this holiday weekend

With many enjoying a three-day weekend, there's plenty of time to watch a new show or movie.

MAINE, USA — As Mainers prepare to enjoy a holiday weekend, there's some extra time to relax and check out a new movie or tv show.

In theaters, the whole family can check out the latest entry in the "Despicable Me" franchise, a new prequel called "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

While the first three "Despicable Me" films focus on the adventures of Gru and his family, this prequel tells the story of a 12-year-old Gru who dreams of one day becoming a supervillain. He also comes across the familiar yellow creatures known as Minions. It opens in theaters on Friday.

Also hitting theaters on Friday, a new period drama, "Mr. Malcolm's List." The movie is about a young woman in 1800s England who helps her friend get revenge on a suitor that rejected her after she failed to meet his list of qualifications to become a bride.

And for those at home who don't want to head out to the movie theater, streaming services continue to provide plenty of options.

One of the biggest streaming hits? Netflix's "Stranger Things." And the second half of season four releases on Friday, picking up after a pretty big cliffhanger.

The series follows a group of teens and adults in rural Indiana who find their small town beset by mysterious and deadly creatures from another dimension called the Upside Down.

With the help of a psychic girl named Eleven, the heroes defend their town repeatedly. The second half of season four will have just two episodes, but each will be about as long as a standard film.

Other films releasing this weekend include "The Princess" on Hulu and "The Forgiven" in theaters.