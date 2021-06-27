1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away

Passengers arrived with matching T-shirts that read phrases such as “straight outta vaccination” and “vaccinated and ready to cruise.”

FLORIDA, USA — The first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port since the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a 15-month standstill has sailed away.

Celebrity Edge departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Saturday with the number of passengers limited to 40 percent capacity, and with virtually all passengers vaccinated against COVID-19. The Associated Press says passengers arrived with matching T-shirts that read phrases such as “straight outta vaccination” and “vaccinated and ready to cruise.”

Celebrity Cruises says the ship meets health requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that require at least 95% of the travelers to be fully vaccinated. “To comply with both the CDC’s requirement and a new Florida law banning businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination, Celebrity Cruises asked guests if they would like to share their vaccination status,” according to the AP. “Those who did not show or say they are vaccinated face additional restrictions."