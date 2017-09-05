WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
22
Portland, ME
Menu
WCSH Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
  • Feed Maine
© 2018 WCSH-TV. All Rights Reserved.

These Popsicles Give New Meaning To 'Rosé All Day'

We can now up our alcohol infused dessert game and stay cool through the summer. Angeli Kakade (angelikakade) has the story.

Related Videos
Bookies' Favorite Names For William and Kate's Royal Baby
BUZZ60
120-Year-Old Valentine's Day Cards Discovered in Shoebox
BUZZ60
What Are Your Biggest Wastes of Money?
BUZZ60
Social Media Gets Excited About a 'Hot' Olympics Curling Player
BUZZ60
Why Smiling May Improve Your Run
BUZZ60
Does Olympic Skater Mirai Nagasu Have 'USA' Tattooed on Her Leg?
BUZZ60
Valentine's Date Ideas That Won't Break the Bank
BUZZ60
Lucky Charms Is Replacing This Marshmallow
BUZZ60
North Korea's 'Army of Beauties' Take Over the Winter Olympics
BUZZ60
The Top Reasons Married Couples Argue The Most
BUZZ60
Yes, The Royal Wedding Will Include a Carriage Ride
BUZZ60
What Olympians Eat Will Make You Hungry
BUZZ60
© 2018 WCSH-TV. All Rights Reserved.